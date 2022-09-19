626 Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

626 Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.94. 60,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

