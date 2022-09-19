51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51job

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,415,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after buying an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,204,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 51job by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,022,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 237,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

