51,149 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Silvergate Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.16% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. 11,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.07. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SI. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

