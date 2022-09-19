5,000 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegiance Bancshares

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.29. 934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,580. The company has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.