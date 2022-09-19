5,000 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
