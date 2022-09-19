4ART Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,815.00 (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. 4ART Coin has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $11,815.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4ART Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART Coin launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4ART Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4ART Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.