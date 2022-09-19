35,311 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

ESMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

