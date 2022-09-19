32,670 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000.

IXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

