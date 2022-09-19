29,967 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,326,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.89.
