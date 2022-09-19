2,928 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. 41,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,971. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.