21,612 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 54,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
