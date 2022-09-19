200,511 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

