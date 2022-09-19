14,351 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049,992. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

