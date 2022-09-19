13,768 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

