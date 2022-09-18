ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,629.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.