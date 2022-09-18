YFDAI.FINANCE Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $102,601.51 and $346,370.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $25.74 or 0.00128893 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
