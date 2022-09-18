YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0010

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $43,565.54 and approximately $22.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00167146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00285196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00736996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00601058 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00259544 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

