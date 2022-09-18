YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One YAM V2 coin can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V2 has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.
About YAM V2
YAMV2 is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YAM V2 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
