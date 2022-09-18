XRP (XRP) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.56 billion and $2.06 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00164718 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP positions itself as one of the most liquid currencies which is fast (settles in 3-5 seconds), scalable (can handle 1,500 transactions per second), decentralized (140+ validators), stable (7-year track record) and with a negligible energy consumption (due to the consensus protocol vs proof-of-work). XRP is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. XRPs aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system.XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not employ a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, as seen with Bitcoin’s blockchain, or a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm, as with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. Instead, the XRP Ledger relies on a setup called the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol to validate account balances and perform transactions. The consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

