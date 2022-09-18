Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

XPER opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.85. Xperi has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 640.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 421,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

