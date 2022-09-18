WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tops One Day Volume of $301,633.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $146,203.07 and $301,633.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

