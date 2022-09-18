West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $163,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.06. 794,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $266.31 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

