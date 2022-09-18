West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

