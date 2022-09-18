Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.