Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,509 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $371.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

