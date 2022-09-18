Wedmont Private Capital Has $49.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

