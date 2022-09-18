Wedmont Private Capital Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,488,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 827,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $49.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

