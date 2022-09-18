Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

