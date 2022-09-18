Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,090 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

