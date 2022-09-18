Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 12,249 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.74. 69,825,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

