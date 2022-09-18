Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

CNC opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

