Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,325 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of KLA worth $40,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $335.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

