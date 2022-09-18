Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,865 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

