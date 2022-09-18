Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 84,125 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,468,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

