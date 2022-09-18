Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 546,911 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10,324.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.42% of Amdocs worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

