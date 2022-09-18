Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

