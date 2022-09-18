Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Humana worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.23 and a 200-day moving average of $459.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

