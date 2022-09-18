Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.67 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 211,876 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HP were worth $38,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

