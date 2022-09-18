Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.77 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,755 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.48% of US Foods worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1,247.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 509,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE USFD opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.