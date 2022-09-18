Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

