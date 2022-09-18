Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.88 ($2.75).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 149.65 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 356.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.39.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,085.11). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,085.11). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

