Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 6,948 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

