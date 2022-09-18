Vigilare Wealth Management Has $278,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $541.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

