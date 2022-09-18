Vigilare Wealth Management Has $213,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

