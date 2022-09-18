Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

