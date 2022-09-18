Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in General Electric by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

