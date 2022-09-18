VIBE 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,063.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $747,682.13 and approximately $2,063.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00077271 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

