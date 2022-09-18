Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

