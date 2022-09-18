Vanilla Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.94 or 0.06843114 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029656 BTC.

Vanilla Coin Profile

VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vanilla Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanillacoin is not a clone of Bitcoin or Peercoin, it was engineered from the ground up and is designed to be innovative and forward-thinking. It prevents eavesdropping and censorship and has security in mind. It also promotes decentralized and energy efficient network transactions at sub second speeds. The chosen algorithm is Whirlpool. The resulting hash consists of splitting384 bits of whirlpool digest and XORing them together in a way to form 256 bits of output. We will refer to this later as WhirlpoolX. The result is both energy efficient for mining and for the adoption of mobile devices later. Vanillacoin uses random ports at startup. This means your ISP doesn't know what you're doing just by monitoring your ports, like it can with bitcoin, peercoin or even darkcoin. All TCP network connections are secured using the Elliptic Curve Cryptography Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security. So all your ISP sees is normal SSL traffic. Energy efficient – ideal to stake in the background of mobile devices/desktops and also for POW mining. Please check the downloads section for a preview on the iOS mobile wallet that uses almost 0% energy while staking. More news to come. Vanillacoin uses a Mulititer architecture design that enables it to scale better than any crypto based on a single tier architecture like Bitcoin. Single confirmation transactions on Vanillacoin make transaction of value even more seamless, transactions are almost instant, confirming in 1.5-3 minutes on average. This can be made possible and secure because of how the VNL clients and peers know about every transaction instead of how Bitcoin handles the mempool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

