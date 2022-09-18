Vanilla Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.94 or 0.06843114 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00086914 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00076380 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028388 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020342 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029656 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
