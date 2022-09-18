Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

