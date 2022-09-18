Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUSB opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.