Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,985. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.